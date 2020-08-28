Watch Live | Protesters gather in Winston-Salem demanding justice for Jacob Blake

Jacob Blake was shot Sunday night in Wisconsin as he leaned into his SUV, with his three children seated inside.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Dozens of protesters are gathering in Winston-Salem. It’s part of a Black Live Matter protest in support for Jacob Blake.

Winston-Salem protesters holding up signs are demanding justice in Blake's shooting.

Blake was shot Sunday night in Wisconsin as he leaned into his SUV, with his three children seated inside. The shooting left him paralyzed and was caught on cellphone sparking several nights of protests.

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said two Kenosha police officers fired tasers in a bid to stop Blake before he was shot seven times in the back with a gun.