'If you're willing to stand up, you should be willing to stay up' | Protesters walk the streets peacefully in Winston-Salem

Calvin Pena and Joshua Black organized the gathering where hundreds of people walked the streets together.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The triad saw another day of peaceful protests Tuesday.

People walked the streets of Winston-Salem with signs and in solidarity as a step towards ending racial injustice.

Organizers Calvin Pena and Joshua Black said they wanted people to come out to help get their point across peacefully.

"If you're willing to speak up, you should be willing to stand up," said Pena, "And if you're willing to stand up, you should be willing to stay up."

People walked the streets chanting "I can't breathe," and George Floyd's name in unison.

It started on Sixth Street, in between Trade Street and Liberty Street, looping around and coming right back.

The crowd was escorted through the streets by Winston-Salem police, blocking off traffic with each intersection.

Some drivers stopped and rolled down their window with a fist up in the air to show unity and solidarity.

Josuha Black said he wants people to continue the conversation even after they go home.

Black said he's had his own experiences with being treated differently just because of the color of his skin

"It's heartbreaking to know that I can have a different interaction with someone else just because of the color of my skin," he said, "I want someone when they approach me to assume the best out of me and not assume the worst just because of the color of my skin."

"It's so easy to get distracted, and that's what they count on," said Pena.

The protest remained peaceful the entire time, which is just what the organizers hoped for.