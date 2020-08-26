'We have to stay out there to turn this thing around' | Protesters come out in Winston-Salem to show support for Jacob Blake

Black Lives Matter of Winston-Salem organized a demonstration Wednesday afternoon in light of the shooting that injured Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Protesters gathered on the sidewalk of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Wednesday in Winston-Salem, calling for justice in the case of Jacob Blake.

Blake was shot Sunday night as he leaned into his SUV, with his three children seated inside.

Winston-Salem protesters held signs with the names of Jacob Blake, Breonna Taylor and John Neville, listing out just some of their demands to the crowd.

One of the faces in the crowd that got up to speak was retired pastor John Mendez.

"I’m very proud of our young people in terms of what they’re standing up for. I’m impressed with their brains because they understand the situation," he said.

Mendez used to be a pastor at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Winston-Salem.

"It’s been consistent over these last several years. And it’s gotten to be so regular that people are beginning To adjust to it. We can’t afford to let that happen," said Mendez.

Mendez said racial injustice has gone on far too long.

"You can see the disparity between how black people are treated by the police and how white people are treated by the police," said Mendez, "Something's gotta be done about that."

He hopes young people will continue to fight for what they believe is right.

"It’s important the young people raise these demands, but I think it’s now important to protest around those demands until they’re addressed and answered. There’s gotta be a chance in the police culture and the judicial system so it’s fair to everyone," he said.

Mendez said he hopes that even if someone isn't directly affected, they understand.