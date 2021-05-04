Don't be alarmed! PTI Airport doing emergency disaster training on Friday

The training is meant to prepare crews for real-life emergency situations at the airport.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Piedmont Triad International Airport crews will conduct an emergency disaster exercise on Friday, April 9, airport officials said in a release.

The exercise will happen between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

PTI officials said the training is meant to prepare crews for real-life emergency situations at the airport, and reinforce tactics used during firefighting, rescue, and security operations.

The training will cause some traffic around the airport for about three hours. Smoke and fire make be seen on the southwest side of the airport.