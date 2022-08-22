PTI Airport holds campus wide job fair in Greensboro

Over ten companies will be in attendance for guests to choose from.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is about PTI feeling the effects of nationwide shortage.

The Piedmont Triad Airport Authority is hosting an airport wide job fair at PTI on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event will be in terminal building, 1000 Ted Johnson Parkway on the departure/upper level near American Airlines.

Various types of jobs will be available. Guests will be able to connect with different companies located all around the airport's campus. On-the-spot interviews may be available.

Companies in attendance:

Archangels Transit Incorporated

The Budd Group

Envoy Air

FedEx Express - Airport

HAECO Americas

HMS Host Restaurant/Bar Services

Honda Jet

Jetstream Ground Services

Paradies Lagardere Travel Retail

Piedmont Triad Airport Authority

Prime Flight Services

SP+ Parking

Transportation Security Administration

Any questions, please call 336-665-5600.