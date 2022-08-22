x
PTI Airport holds campus wide job fair in Greensboro

Over ten companies will be in attendance for guests to choose from.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is about PTI feeling the effects of nationwide shortage.

The Piedmont Triad Airport Authority is hosting an airport wide job fair at PTI on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. 

The event will be in terminal building, 1000 Ted Johnson Parkway on the departure/upper level near American Airlines. 

Various types of jobs will be available. Guests will be able to connect with different companies located all around the airport's campus. On-the-spot interviews may be available.

Companies in attendance: 

  • Archangels Transit Incorporated 
  • The Budd Group
  • Envoy Air 
  • FedEx Express - Airport 
  • HAECO Americas 
  • HMS Host Restaurant/Bar Services 
  • Honda Jet 
  • Jetstream Ground Services 
  • Paradies Lagardere Travel Retail
  • Piedmont Triad Airport Authority 
  • Prime Flight Services 
  • SP+ Parking 
  • Transportation Security Administration

Any questions, please call 336-665-5600. 

