PTI Airport holds campus wide job fair in Greensboro

The Piedmont Triad Airport Authority is hosting an airport wide job fair at PTI on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The event will be in terminal building, 1000 Ted Johnson Parkway on the departure/upper level near American Airlines.
Various types of jobs will be available. Guests will be able to connect with different companies located all around the airport's campus. On-the-spot interviews may be available.
Companies in attendance:
- Archangels Transit Incorporated
- The Budd Group
- Envoy Air
- FedEx Express - Airport
- HAECO Americas
- HMS Host Restaurant/Bar Services
- Honda Jet
- Jetstream Ground Services
- Paradies Lagardere Travel Retail
- Piedmont Triad Airport Authority
- Prime Flight Services
- SP+ Parking
- Transportation Security Administration
Any questions, please call 336-665-5600.