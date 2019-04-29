GREENSBORO, N.C. — People who live near the Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTI) could hear more noise, soon.

The main runway will be temporarily closed, for renovations. Air traffic that would have used the main runway near the airport terminal building, will be shifted to a parallel runway. The renovation project is required by the Federal Aviation Administration.

PTI officials say passengers will not notice any difference, in service.

Work is scheduled to begin next month.