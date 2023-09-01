PTI offers TSA PreCheck event to help with the recent demand

TSA PreCheck is a fast screening program that allows low-risk air travelers to enjoy a faster and easier airport screening experience.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Piedmont Triad International Airport is offering TSA PreCheck enrollment sessions from January 9th through the 13th.

The group, Idemia, is the one to put on the enrollment sessions. Senior Federal Marketing Director of Idemia, Jessie Hillenbrand, said this will help with the recent demand for TSA PreCheck in the Triad.

"We are coming to the Greensboro area to make sure that we can accommodate the demand with the supply that we're able to offer," said Hillenbrand.

For TSA PreCheck travelers, there is no need to remove shoes, light outerwear, or belts. You also don't have to take out liquids or laptops from carry-on bags.

"It moves much faster because people don't have to take their shoes off, they don't have to take their 3-1-1 compliant liquids out of their bag, and they don't have to take their laptops out, any of their iPads or equipment out, they can simply keep everything through and if you have a light jacket on you can usually keep that on to so it really just expedites the screening and you're moving a lot faster," Hillenbrand said.

The sessions will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily at PTI.

The screenings will be held on the arrivals level of the American side in the Winston-Salem Room.

Applicants will be able to complete the TSA PreCheck screening process, including the required in-person background check and fingerprinting.

Anyone who wants to complete the TSA PreCheck process at one of the PTI sessions must first make an appointment and fill out an online pre-enrollment application. The pre-enrollment process only requires three steps to complete.

Travelers who attend a TSA PreCheck enrollment session should bring proof of identity and U.S. citizenship. Applicants can review the required documents here.

Appointments for the January 9th – 13th TSA PreCheck sessions can be made online here.