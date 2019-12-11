GREENSBORO, N.C. — The public will get the opportunity to voice their opinion regarding economic development for The Fresh Market Inc.

According to a representative for The Fresh Market, the public hearings are regarding the store support center and corporate office. The Fresh Market has two support center locations both in Greensboro. One is located at 628 Green Valley Road and the other at 706 Green Valley Road in Greensboro.

The Fresh Market says the leases at both locations are up for renewal soon. The company is exploring options for the store support center that can best support their needs.

The Fresh Market says Greensboro, High Point and Guilford County are assisting the company in the search.

The city of Greensboro confirmed the economic development public hearing on Nov. 21 at 3:30 p.m. is for The Fresh Market. The Greensboro meeting is a joint meeting with the city of High Point, being held at 6012 West Gate City Blvd. Guilford County is holding a public hearing, also on Nov. 21, at 5:30 p.m. The County is seeking public input on a request for approval of an economic development incentive grant.

According to a public notice from the county, the grant is for $106,000 to The Fresh Market Inc. for the creation of 53 new jobs and retention of 248 positions at an average wage of $86,000.

The Fresh Market says they have not decided on a location and will not make any decisions until the public hearing.

"The 248 positions are how many current team members work at the store support center, and the 53 new jobs are what is projected over the next five years," said Meghan Flynn, a representative for The Fresh Market.

