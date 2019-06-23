REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A public viewing for late Reidsville High School basketball coach Curtis Pass will be held Tuesday afternoon at the school with a funeral scheduled for Wednesday, according to his obituary. Pass, 41, died Thursday night, his brother said.

A public viewing is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the school's gym. Pass' family will be at the school for the viewing, which will continue at McLaurin Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m.

The funeral will be at Covington Wesleyan Church in Reidsville at 1 p.m. Family visitation will start at noon. A burial will be conducted at Benaja Mt. Zion Holiness Church of God, Inc.

Gone Too Soon | Reidsville Community Mourns Loss of Beloved Head Basketball Coach Curtis Pass

Pass graduated in 1995 from Reidsville, where he wore No. 11 for the Rams' basketball team. Pass helped Reidsville go undefeated and win the state championship in 1994

A statement from Rockingham County Schools said Pass was celebrated as a coach and a mentor to young people.

"Our hearts are deeply saddened with the news of the passing of one our own, Coach Curtis Pass. Coach Pass meant so much to the students and entire school at Reidsville High School. He was an integral part of our coaching staff, but more than that he was a person who believed in our student-athletes and worked hard every day to help each athlete perform at the highest level on the court and in the classroom. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the Reidsville High family."

Pass was named Reidsville's varsity boys head coach in 2016. In 2018, he was named the 2A Mid-State Conference Coach of the Year.

