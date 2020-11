The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said the move was made to stop the spread of COVID-19.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Officials have put a hold on all public visitation at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office made the announcement on Friday.

According to the post, the move is to keep with the Governor's Executive Order and CDC guidelines to help drive down coronavirus numbers.