Publix chicken meal may contain undeclared allergen

Publix aprons Ready-to-Cook Meal for One Bacon-Cheddar Smothered Chicken was mislabeled and could contain undeclared egg.

WASHINGTON — The USDA is issuing a public health alert due to concerns that the raw, ready-to-cook chicken entrée products may contain egg, a known allergen, which is not declared on the finished product label.

The bacon-cheddar chicken entree products were produced on Sept. 9, 2022. The following products are part of the public health alert:

12 oz. plastic wrapped metal containers containing “aprons READY TO COOK MEAL FOR ONE BACON-CHEDDAR SMOTHERED CHICKEN” with a use by date of 9/21/2022.

The products bear establishment number “P-48176” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to Publix locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Although the products are no longer available, officials are concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers with an egg allergy who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.