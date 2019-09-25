GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — It's the first week of fall, but the harvest outlook seems a little spooky to Triad farmers.

With a consistent hot and dry forecast, crops are in desperate need for rain.

This weather has put damper on the fall festivities planned, and some farms are even having to delay their plans.

Rudd Farm in Guilford County is also keeping their field closed to visitors as they wait on rain. They showed us their pumpkins which look a little droopier than normal.

The owners say their water supply is running low and this could also affect strawberry season.

