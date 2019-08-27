RALEIGH, N.C. — Visit NC is hiring one dog to help show North Carolina's best dog-friendly locations.

The agency will hire your dog based on authenticity, personality, and creativity.

The winning dog and owner will take a trip, chosen by Visit NC, by November 22. Travel and hotel expenses will be paid. Four additional trips must be taken by June 30, 2020 for the owner and dog chosen for the "pawsition."

Families interested in submitting an application for their dog need to create an Instagram video of all their dog's North Carolina adventures and tag Visit NC, and submit the application by September 15.