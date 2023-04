Firefighters rescue puppy from hotel where an air conditioning unit caught fire.

SUMTER, S.C. — Just a little bit of good news out of Sumter.

Early this morning at a local motel in Sumter an air conditioning unit caught fire.

Sumter Fire Department responded and put out the fire and discovered a little grey puppy inside the motel room.

The puppy was given oxygen and returned to his owner and the department said he was doing fine.