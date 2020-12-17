Puppy scam on the rise ahead of Christmas

Puppy scams are typically on the rise this time of year, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made things even worse, as people shop online for a new pet.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If someone you know has a puppy on their wish list this year, be sure to make a safe decision where you purchase that puppy, otherwise you could pay a big price.

Puppy scams are typically on the rise this time of year, but the COVID-19 pandemic has only made it worse. The Better Business Bureau says puppy scamming is at an all-time high and they're putting out a warning for anyone looking to add a furry friend to the family this holiday season.

Tom Bartholomy sees this a lot. In at least one other southeast BBB market, eight to 10 puppy scams were reported to the BBB in the last three months alone, the average losses being around $1,000.

In 2020, the BBB Scam Tracker received nearly 4,000 pet fraud reports from around the country and about $3 million in losses, money that isn't refundable.

If you choose to deal with puppy sellers online, beware. Pictures can be deceiving, documentation can be forged and during COVID-19, you'll have a tougher time getting money back, if ever. The worst thing you can do is fall in love with a pup over the internet.

One way to stay away from pet fraud is to adopt local instead.