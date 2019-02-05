Could all of the technology you use actually be harming you? Conflicting research shows that the use of smart phones and social media has increased and so has the rates of depression. Experts say that it has a lot to do with seeing others online and comparing yourself to them. That can actually be harmful in the long run.

To borrow from Marie Kondo's method for de-cluttering is to thank the item that you're about to give away for its purpose in your life. So when you're going through your various social media accounts. Decide which account brings you happiness and which doesn't. If if doesn't bring you happiness, but brings you down then figure out why.

When you figure out the reason then you'll be more likely to stay away from it. If it's an arbitrary reason then you'll go back to that social media site because when you're feeling good again.

If you figure out the why then you can figure out a way to stay away. Let's say that you want to see what a friend is up to and this reasoning tempts you to go back on a social media site. Instead pick up the phone and call them. You'll get more out of the phone call then a look at their picture on the site.

