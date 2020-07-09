Purple flag warning for sea lice, jellyfish larvae at Emerald Isle

Emerald Isle said the clear/white needles from the jellyfish larvae are non-toxic but could result in skin irritation.

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. — A purple flag warning has been issued at Emerald Isle, North Carolina for sea lice/butterflies, or jellyfish larvae along the beach strand.

Emerald Isle said the clear/white needles from the jellyfish larvae are non-toxic but could result in skin irritation. The needles can also get caught in the fabrics of swimsuits.

You should rinse off with fresh water and change your clothing immediately after leaving the beach. If you have severe symptoms, you should call 911.

WebMD said sea lice can cause a prickly or stinging sensation while you’re still in the water. If can start from a few minutes to several hours after getting out of the water. A red, itchy rash could appear over several parts of your body.