Carolina man goes door to door advocating for gun education

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The world is trying to make sense of the tragedy that unfolded in Uvalde, Texas and closer to home the sounds of gunfire are all too familiar.

Step by step, Jack Logan. Founder of Put Down the Guns Young People in South Carolina, went door to door pushing for change.

“The push for today is to educate people, especially young people is to not pick up a gun," Logan said.

Logan offered information and resources to families in the Rock Hill community. He educated parents on the importance of gun safety and handed out free gun locks. He said even if they don't have small children, he encouraged people to pass the locks to someone who does. Logan told WCNC Charlotte education starts from values instilled by parents on children.

In Monroe, a child was killed Sunday night by gun violence and hundreds of miles away, the Uvalde Elementary School shooting is sitting with those in the Carolinas. Luis Lozada said he wants to see more people like Logan talking steps.

“I am an uncle with two nieces and I don’t want them picking up a gun either, Lozada said. “I don’t want them to go to schools where there are traumatizing people.”

Across the state, the NAACP held a rally against gun violence and called for laws that would punish parents of their children used a gun.

