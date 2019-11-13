WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem firefighters are on the scene of a fire at the Quality Inn.

Fire crews evacuated the rooms at the Quality Inn located on Akron Drive. Winston-Salem Fire said the fire started on the hotel's third floor. It is out at this time, however, heavy smoke remains in the hotel at this time. Fire crews are not sure how the fire started.

No other details have been released.

