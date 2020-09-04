GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro family started a t-shirt fundraiser to collect money for restaurant workers in the city.



Coronavirus is hitting the foodservice industry hard. With dine-in areas closed, many servers who rely on tips are having to find other ways to make ends meet.



"A lot of the restaurants are able able to offer takeout still but we just decided that something more needed to be done," Chrissy McCullough said.



She and her two daughters, 10-year-old Zoe and 12-year-old Eva, started brainstorming on ways to give back.



"Everybody loves a T-shirt. So we thought what better way to raise money than to offer a T-shirt to remember this weird time, Chrissy McCullough said.



They decided on a lighthearted theme, the Quarantine 15.

"We are all staying home. We can order takeout. We are not cooking," Chrissy McCullough said." We have to have downtime. We are a little bit more relaxed. So we might be gaining a little bit of weight during this time."



The family is asking you to help your neighbors in Greensboro. If 1,000 t-shirts are sold that will raise about $14,500.



"Spending the $25 to get a T-shirt can make a huge impact if we all get together and do it," Chrissy McCullough said.



Right now proceeds will benefit these 6 restaurants, Lox, Stock and Bagel, Brown-Gardiner, Elizabeth's Pizza, Steak Street, Jay's Deli, and Rody's Tavern.

The goal is to be able to include more restaurants down the line.

You can buy a shirt for $25 (plus tax and shipping) here.

RELATED: Triad principal surprises seniors while they learn from home

RELATED: Greensboro man starts #emptychairs fund for hairdressers affected by coronavirus shutdowns

RELATED: 'If I'm going to be quarantined, I want to be with you' | Greensboro musician goes viral for coronavirus song

RELATED: How to help others during the coronavirus

RELATED: Four 2 Five: Mission Pizza Sells T-Shirts to Support Winston-Salem restaurant workers

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775