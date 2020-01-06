Moving in together after the first date?

The first date led some couples to choose to quarantine together during the coronavirus pandemic.

We've heard about people falling in love at first sight. But, what about quarantining together after the first date? That's exactly what a couple from Queens, NY are doing. And according to an interview in NPR, the couple is still doing okay.

There are various reasons that a new couple might decide to quarantine together. When you meet someone who you hit it off with, you see the good, commonalities and possibilities. Many times you compare how you feel with this person compared to others you've dated. You have a good feeling. You want to explore where the relationship might go. Given any financial situations at the time or roommate situations, you might decide that it makes sense to quarantine together. Perhaps, you don't want to weather the storm alone. Having someone with you can make it easier to go through the pandemic.

When you move in together after a first date, there is so much that you don't know about each other. There's no way that you can. You're riding the good feelings. It's the logistics that you may not have discussed or completely thought through. Chores, bills, privacy, bad habits (such has leaving clothes on floor instead of putting them in the hamper). What exactly is each of your roles and responsibilities. How do you handle stress or anger? When you're quarantined without knowing each other well, it might be a little more stressful. Another thing to consider is whether what happens if one or both of you catch the coronavirus.

Patience. Understanding. Compassion. Trying to understand the other person's point of view or position. What happens is that you have an amazing connection and think because you feel like you know each other that you can read each other's minds or understand each other in ways that you haven't had with another person. This can lead to disappointment or disillusionment.