NEWPORT, N.C. — The North Carolina Coast federation wants you to practice "coastal distancing" and utilize their e-learning resources.

They've added two sections to their website titled the "Distance Learning Lab" and "#CoastalDistancing. "

The Distance Learning Lab is a compilation of educational resources. They offer a combination of videos and suggested activities.

The #CoastalDistancing series has a bunch of resources that families can use right now in their yard home or on their computer. Users can learn more about how to admire nature safely and exercise.

The federation's membership director Kelly Bodie had this to say, "Maybe you’ll learn something new. Maybe you’ll improve your yard or shoreline. Maybe you’ll just relax while enjoying our coast and have a fresh outlook on the future."

Click the above link to see the resources.

RELATED: 'Schools are more than buildings' | Guilford County Schools teacher of the year pens open letter

RELATED: Guilford County Schools holds virtual meeting to discuss proposed budget for upcoming school year

RELATED: North Carolina schools to close for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, remote learning will continue