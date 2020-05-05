GREENSBORO, N.C. — It doesn’t matter if you wish upon a star, or throw a penny in a fountain, or blow out a candle, either way, a wish is a wish!

Abbotswood at Irving Park, a Kisco Senior Living community is lifting the spirits of seniors in quarantine. The center is granting what they’re calling, “Quarantine Wishes.” The center had seniors living in the community to each make a wish of their own. So far, they have granted half a dozen wishes from dinner and a movie, to a haircut, to a private concert, and even a fresh strawberry delivery.

One thing is for sure, it’s a project that’s truly bringing smiles to their faces!

One thing is for sure, it's a project that's truly bringing smiles to their faces!

