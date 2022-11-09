Sign a condolence book for Queen Elizabeth II in Greensboro

Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home is offering the public the chance to send their condolences to the royal family and the people of Great Britain.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You have a chance to send your condolences to the royal family and the people of Great Britain.

A Greensboro funeral home is offering the public the chance to sign a condolence book for Queen Elizabeth II.

Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home said register books will be available to sign at their locations on 515 N. Elm Street and 6000 W. Gate City Boulevard.

The books will be sent to Buckingham Palace following the queen's funeral, which will take place on Monday, September 19.