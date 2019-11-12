GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police need help finding 32-year-old Quentel Antwoin McClain.

Police say a Silver Alert was issued for McClain on Tuesday night. They believe he suffers from dementia or another cognitive disorder.

McClain is around 6'2 and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown hoodie and red shirt with camo pants and blue shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 336-373-2287.

