Questions remain following the death of former NC NAACP President

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office released the 911 calls for an alleged robbery days before the death of Anthony Spearman.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Questions remain following the death of Greensboro reverend and former NAACP President Anthony Spearman.

This week, WFMY News 2 received the 9-1-1 calls detailing an alleged robbery days before he was found dead.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate his death, but details are limited.

A neighbor shared more about the days leading up to his death.

His next-door neighbor, Michael Roseman, said Spearman knocked on his door and asked for help; he called 911.

Guilford County Sheriff's Office said an arrest was made in connection to the alleged robbery at Spearman's home.

Investigators said Jayden Hawthorne was arrested on July 13 in connection to an alleged robbery at Spearman's home.

The Sheriff's Office said Spearman was found dead at his home off Farlow Drive in Greensboro on July 19.

Less than a week before his death, a 911 call was made.

911 Operator: "You say you got robbed with a gun?

Caller: "Yeah, I don't know what it was, all I know is it was a gun. I tried to take it out of his hands."

911 Operator: " You tried to get it out of his hands, are you injured?"

Caller: "No, I'm not injured. It went off."

911 Operator: "Was it a handgun?"

Caller: "It was a handgun. It went off here in the house, and he tried to hit me over the head with it."

Roseman said Spearman was in a panic when he knocked on his door that night.

"I was cooking dinner and it was around seven that he came and knocked on the door, he knocked on it pretty hard, I didn't know what was going on, so I called 911. He told me he had been robbed," Roseman said.

A few days later Roseman said law enforcement was back next door.

"There were a few like family, friends in the driveway, and I just asked them what's going on, and it was an older lady, and she just said, you know, he's gone," Roseman said.

Roseman said he didn't know Spearman well, but wishes they would have been able to get to know each other better.