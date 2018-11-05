GREENSBORO, N.C. - A concert will go on, despite pleas to shut it down.

On Friday night, R. Kelly will take center stage at the Greensboro Coliseum. While fans may be excited the R&B singer is making a tour stop in the Triad, not everyone is happy and it's not just here.

The #MeToo and Time's Up movements are taking aim on R. Kelly. They want him muted, claiming he's gotten away with years of sexual abuse. Some people here in Greensboro want to mute him too calling for the Greensboro Coliseum to cancel that concert.

Representatives with the venue say the show will go on, and have no comment about the performance.

While fans head in to the venue, protesters will be outside. Organizer Brandi Collins-Calhoun says it's upsetting that singer will still perform in the Triad, when his concert was cancelled in Chicago for the same reason.

“2018 is a time of accountability, making sure that these abusers and these predators are being held accountable, and that there are victims don't have to continue to publicly suffer,” she said, “It is one thing to be abused, and it is another thing for your abuser to constantly be celebrated, and be given a stage and a warm welcome. That's very hurtful to their experience.”

On Thursday, the music streaming platform Spotify pulled R. Kelly's music from its playlists. The company cites a new policy on hate content and hateful conduct, saying that Kelly's alleged behavior falls under that umbrella.

In response to Spotify's move to take down his music, R. Kelly's representative stated, “He is innocent of the false and hurtful accusations in the ongoing smear campaign against him, waged by enemies seeking payoff... he has never been convicted of a crime - nor does he have any pending criminal charges against him."

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Protesters plan to be out on Gate City Boulevard starting at 6 p.m.

