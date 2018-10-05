NEW YORK -- R. Kelly's management is criticizing Spotify for removing the superstar's songs from its playlists and algorithmic recommendations.

A statement sent to The Associated Press on Thursday says R. Kelly is innocent of allegations he sexually abused women over the years. He was acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008.

Spotify has announced a new policy on hate content and hateful conduct and says Kelly's alleged behavior falls under that policy.

Kelly's team says that the artist has only promoted love in his music and says Spotify is acting on "false and unproven allegations" and notes that other artists on the service have been accused or convicted of crimes. It calls the decision "shortsighted."

The move from Spotify follows a move from the Time's Up campaign to "mute" R. Kelly. In part, The Women of Color Committee within the movement wants the Greensboro Coliseum to cancel his concert in the Triad.

The group is calling on the Greensboro Coliseum Complex to cut ties with the singer. He's scheduled to perform at the venue on May 11.

Time's Up also called on action from his label RCA Records and from Apple Music and Spotify, which stream his music.

