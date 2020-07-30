What to do if you encounter a rabid animal

Rabies is nothing to play around with. Here are your next steps if you think you've encountered a rabid animal.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's a scary situation. A woman said a rabid fox bit her in her own home.

It happened in Guilford County on Pine Burr Court. According to animal control, the fox got into her home through a doggy door and bit her. The fox tested positive for rabies and she's begun treatment.

That was the eight case of animal rabies this year in Guilford County. So what should you do if you run into an animal that you think may be rabid? North Carolina's Department of Health and Human Services had some guidelines.

Wash

First, remember rabies is a deadly viral disease for most mammals. So if you're bitten or scratched by any animal, clean the wound out well with soap and running water for 15 minutes and contact a doctor immediately.

Call

As far as the animal is concerned, call animal control as soon as possible so they can capture the animal for rabies testing.

Report

If it's a pet, get the owner's name and address and give them to the animal control officer. Any animal can have rabies so the animal will still need to get tested. Dogs, cats, and ferrets will have to be placed in 10-day confinement.