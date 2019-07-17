DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Davidson County Health Department says a rabid fox was shot while fighting with a dog in the Southmont community on Monday.

The owner shot the fox and Animal Control took both animals away.

The dog's vaccinations weren't up-to-date, and it had to be put down.

The health department says the dog's owner was possibly exposed to rabies, and that person has been referred to a medical provider for a follow up.

This is the second case of rabies in Davidson County this year.

The Health Department will be holding its next rabies clinic on September 14 at Tyro Middle School from 2 to 4 pm. Vaccines cost $7.00. Three and one year vaccines are available.

