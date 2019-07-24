DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Davidson County Health Department is issuing a warning after a rabid skunk possibly came in contact with a person and also animals in the Arcadia community.

Health Officials said the incident occurred on July 22. It marks the county’s fourth case of rabies for the year.

Health officials said animals that came in contact with the skunk will receive booster shots and be placed on a 45-day owner observation. Health officials said the skunk possibly came in contact with a person and they have been referred to a doctor for more care.

Health officials issued the following tips:

Make sure you don’t handle an animal with bare hands after it has had contact with a wild animal. Saliva from the wild animal could still be present on the animal’s fur and by handling the animal; you may expose yourself to the rabies virus.

Beware of wild animals out in the daylight. Stay away from animals you do not know. If you have a child or other family member who has been bitten or scratched, please seek medical attention.

If there are stray dogs, cats or wildlife in your neighborhood, call Animal Control at 336-249-0131.

RABIES VACCINATION CLINIC

The Health Department will be holding its next rabies clinic on September 14 at Tyro Middle School from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Vaccines cost $7.00. Three and one-year vaccines are available. All animals must be vaccinated by the time they are four months old and may be vaccinated as early as three months.

