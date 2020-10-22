Showdown for North Carolina Senate Seat enters final days of the campaign

Republican Senator Thom Tillis is trying to hold his seat in Washington but Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham is fighting to flip the seat.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's the most expensive U.S. Senate campaign in history and it has come with plenty of twists and turns.

More than a quarter of a billion dollars has been spent on the race between Republican Senator Thom Tillis and Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham.

"With all the ads out there, I hope that people are really taking the time to understand the stark contrast and choices between me and Cal Cunningham," Tillis said in an interview Thursday.

Cunningham's campaign told WFMY News 2's Grace Holland he was not available for an interview but would comment through email.

"We're working hard to reach as many voters as possible, make sure they have a plan to vote and talking about the issues that matter to them -- from health care to the economy, to critical COVID relief," Cunningham said in a statement.

The last month of the campaign brought several twists to the race. First, Senator Tillis tested positive for coronavirus.

"I was in quarantine for 10 days I recovered, fully recovered and had virtually no symptoms," Tillis said.

Meanwhile, revelations of Cunningham's extramarital affair still loom over the campaign.

Cunningham did not comment when asked about that Thursday but Senator Tillis did.

"I think it's less about the affair, and I do feel bad for his wife and his teenage children, it's more about the fact that this completely undermines Cal Cunningham's campaign of truth and honor," Tillis said.

I asked Cunningham's campaign if voters can still trust him.

"This campaign is about something much bigger than just me," Cunningham said in a statement, "It's about replacing a Senator who isn't looking out for the best interests of North Carolina and putting this seat back to work for the people of our state again."

North Carolina is playing a huge part in the 2020 election.

Republicans need Tillis to hold on to that seat. Democrats believe the state is vulnerable and ready to put a democrat in the Senate.