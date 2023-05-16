Racing fans turn out to watch the ECMD 150 qualifying race

WFMY News 2’s Hannah Jeffries talks to people excited to watch racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — The green flag dropped on an important race Tuesday.

The first race at North Wilkesboro Speedway in a long time.

WFMY News 2's Hannah Jeffries has been out at the track all day talking to people excited about the return.

Most racing fans are just happy to be there. They're excited about the camping and the racing, but most importantly everyone has something to say about the nostalgia of being back at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Racing fan, Randy Woodrow and his son came down from Boone to enjoy All-Star Race week.

They're prepared to call the camper home for a few days as they go in and out of the speedway.

Woodrow says they went to every race at North Wilkesboro this past August and wanted to be here this week to support the track.

"There's a certain amount of history in the atmospheric conditions here that. I haven't felt it yet, but later on in the week when it really gets busy, it'll show up,” Woodrow shared.

Thousands of people are coming from all over to enjoy the races.

Joan and Peter Dougall made a pit stop on their way up north to see the revitalized grounds.

“The legend, the whole history with the track and I think it's great that NASCAR is coming back to its roots and thanks to Dale Jr. and everybody who worked on this because I know it took a lot of work and the facilities are beautiful. I heard Harvic is racing tomorrow,” they said.

Racing fans were going in and out of the speedway all day as they watched late-model cars practice for Tuesday night's race.

