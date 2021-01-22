North Carolina is offering free radon test kits

Radon is a colorless, odorless gas that can build up in homes and buildings. It is the leading cause of lung cancer among nonsmokers in the United States

According to a release from Forsyth County Government, the state is giving away 3,000 free radon testing kits for National Radon Action Month.

Radon is a colorless, odorless gas that can build up in homes and buildings. The release stated it is the leading cause of lung cancer among nonsmokers in the United States, resulting in about 20,000 deaths annually.

Residents can order a free short-term Radon Test Kit at ncradon.org but there is a limit of one kit per household. The kits are being provided by the Environmental Protection Agency and are being distributed by the NC Radon Program.

In addition, short-term test kits are available year-round from Forsyth County Environmental Assistance and Protection (EAP) for $7 plus postage. They can be ordered by calling the office at (336) 703-2440 and will be delivered by mail. EAP staff can also help residents understand how to use the kits and how to interpret the results.

“The only way to know if radon is present in the air in your home is to use a simple, low-cost test kit.” said Forsyth County EAP Director Minor Barnette.

“The winter time is a very good time to test for radon while we keep our doors and windows closed. If your home has never been tested for radon, I strongly encourage you to consider getting a test kit and taking advantage of my agency’s expertise and free guidance to help you understand how to use it and interpret the test results.”