JAMESTOWN, NC (WFMY) - The Ragsdale High School community is mourning the death of assistant principal, Jean Ransom.

Ransom died Tuesday after her vehicle was hit head-on by another driver, Gregory Jason Pitti, 32, while traveling on US Highway 70 near NC Highway 61.

The Highway Patrol said Pitti’s vehicle crossed the center line and hit Ransom. Troopers said Pitti also died as a result of the crash. Investigators said they do not know why Pitti’s vehicle crossed the center line at this time but are still investigating.

The Ragsdale Boosters social media accounts mention Ransom's death in a Wednesday post, calling her "a strong and integral part of our Ragsdale family for many years."

It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce to you that Mrs. Ransom was killed in a car accident last night. Jean Ransom, one of our greatest Tigers, has been a strong and integral part of our Ragsdale... https://t.co/y2nLi4ppwz — Ragsdale Boosters (@RagsdaleBooster) October 17, 2018

GCS confirmed Ransom's death to WFMY News 2 Wednesday afternoon.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY