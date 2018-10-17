JAMESTOWN, NC (WFMY) - Ragsdale High School assistant principal Jean Ransom died Tuesday night according to Guilford County Schools (GCS).

The Ragsdale Boosters social media accounts mention Ransom's death in a Wednesday post, calling her "a strong and integral part of our Ragsdale family for many years." The account says Ransom died in a car accident.

It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce to you that Mrs. Ransom was killed in a car accident last night. Jean Ransom, one of our greatest Tigers, has been a strong and integral part of our Ragsdale... https://t.co/y2nLi4ppwz — Ragsdale Boosters (@RagsdaleBooster) October 17, 2018

GCS confirmed Ransom's death to WFMY News 2 Wednesday afternoon. Calls made to North Carolina Highway Patrol were not returned as of 1:30 p.m.

