JAMESTOWN, NC (WFMY) - Ragsdale High School assistant principal Jean Ransom died Tuesday night according to Guilford County Schools (GCS).
The Ragsdale Boosters social media accounts mention Ransom's death in a Wednesday post, calling her "a strong and integral part of our Ragsdale family for many years." The account says Ransom died in a car accident.
GCS confirmed Ransom's death to WFMY News 2 Wednesday afternoon. Calls made to North Carolina Highway Patrol were not returned as of 1:30 p.m.
