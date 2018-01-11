GREENSBORO, NC -- A line of gusty rain and showers hit for the evening commute, but as the sun went down the rain moved out. The WFMY News 2 Weather Team is tracking a cold front moving in that will bring nice weather for the weekend.

Clouds will be clearing out tonight. Winds will remain gusty, anywhere from 20 to 30 mph for most of our area. Higher winds are likely in the NC mountains. A wind advisory is in effect there through Saturday morning.

Our weekend weather is in great shape. High pressure will build in behind our cold front, leaving nothing but sunshine for Saturday. There will be a bit of a breeze to go along with the cool, crisp fall air. Highs will reach right around 60. More of the same for Sunday, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 60.

