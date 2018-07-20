DANBURY, N.C. -- It's summertime, so a lot of us have adventure on the mind. Especially since the weekend is approaching! A summer favorite around the Triad is tubing.

But, the recent weather is negatively affecting the recreational ride on the Dan River.

The General Dan Tubing Company closed its doors on Friday because the water levels were too low. Owner Ty Parker said the 'sweet spot' for water levels is anywhere between 100-250 cubic feet per second. On Friday, the level was around 75.

“Sometimes it’s not always about the money if you have people going down and they have to walk half the river, they’re not going to be happy,” Parker said.

Parker said as far as he remembers, this is the worst the levels have been in years.

"We're having a hard time tubing right now because the weather, we haven't had any rain up here in probably three weeks so the water level keeps getting lower and lower."

The Dan River Company down the road remained open despite the low levels. They provide kayaking and canoeing, which is safer and easier to do in low level water than tubing.

Jordan Mercer, who works for the Dan River Company, says when it comes to tubing “your feet are dangling through the tube so it's not the hard bottom of the boat that's being affected, its actually the person and their body so it makes a big difference as far as being able to make it down the river.”

Both Mercer and Parker's companies track water levels every day to ensure their customers safety.

"Typically this time of year we’re at over 100, 106 is the average I think which means the water, when you translate it to averages, it comes down to six inches from what it normally is," Mercer said.

WFMY News 2 checked in with The General Dan Tubing Company, The Dan River Company, and Dan River Adventure. They all assure they'll be open this weekend.

© 2018 WFMY