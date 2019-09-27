GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s colorful and a very much artsy addition to downtown Greensboro.

That’s the “Rainbow Alley” as it’s called in Greensboro. It’s a colorful project inspired by Downtown Greensboro Inc. This is just the beginning for transforming this space which backs up to Scuppernong Books, 1618, and Jerusalem Market.

The artist is Gina Franco who’s been hard at work creating a beautiful, colorful, walkway through the alley off Washington Street.

We can't wait to see the full scope of this project!

