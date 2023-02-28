Fire closes road near Florida St. at Rainbow Dr. in Greensboro, police say

Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure fire on Rainbow Drive at West Florida Street in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire in Greensboro Tuesday, according to police.

It happened on the 1700 block of Rainbow Drive at West Florida Street.

Greensboro police said the road will be closed until further notice.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates about this story.

