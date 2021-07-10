Raleigh-Durham International Airport Authority looks to identify person of interest in carjacking that led to safety incident

Investigators said the video shows a person running away from Terminal 2 along John Brantley Boulevard.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority needs help identifying a person of interest in a carjacking reported in the airport's parking garage.

The incident occurred on Sept. 28 and led authorities to close the parking garage and also to keep travelers at terminals while they investigated the incident.

“RDU law enforcement would like to hear from anyone who was in or around the parking garage, exit plaza or traveling on John Brantley Boulevard when the carjacking was reported,” said Chief Steele Myers of the RDU Airport Police Department. “They may be able to help us identify the person of interest or provide information that could be valuable to our investigation.”

The person of interest was running along John Brantley Boulevard near the parking exit plaza at approximately 4:44 p.m.