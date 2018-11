RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A young girl was seriously injured Wednesday night when she was hit by a car trick-or-treating with her mother, Raleigh police said.

Police responded to North New Hope Road near Capital Boulevard around 7:45 p.m. Officials said the girl and mother weren't in a designated crosswalk, and that the driver didn't see the two.

Charges are expected. The girl is expected to live.

