x
North Carolina church provided food to Hedingham community after Raleigh mass shooting

Five people were killed Thursday night in Raleigh. A 15-year-old suspect is in custody.

RALEIGH, N.C. — It was a different scene out in the Hedingham neighborhood Friday.

A church prepared free meals for those affected by the Raleigh mass shooting that left five people dead in what many call a "peaceful" community. 

Members of the disaster response team from Hope Lutheran Church in Wake Forest, NC served free meals to the people in the Hedingham community. 

A few days ago, their trailer was approved for usage; however, they didn't know how soon they would have to put it to use. 

RELATED: State leaders, officials, and the community respond to the Raleigh mass shooting

Thursday, police were called around 5:30 p.m. to Neuse River Greenway and Osprey Cove Drive, and Bay Harbor Drive when a 15-year-old boy shot two people in the streets of a neighborhood, then went toward a walking trail, where he shot three more people. 

RELATED: Juvenile petition filed against 15-year-old suspect in Raleigh mass shooting

