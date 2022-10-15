North Carolina church provided food to Hedingham community after Raleigh mass shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — It was a different scene out in the Hedingham neighborhood Friday.
A church prepared free meals for those affected by the Raleigh mass shooting that left five people dead in what many call a "peaceful" community.
Members of the disaster response team from Hope Lutheran Church in Wake Forest, NC served free meals to the people in the Hedingham community.
A few days ago, their trailer was approved for usage; however, they didn't know how soon they would have to put it to use.
Thursday, police were called around 5:30 p.m. to Neuse River Greenway and Osprey Cove Drive, and Bay Harbor Drive when a 15-year-old boy shot two people in the streets of a neighborhood, then went toward a walking trail, where he shot three more people.
