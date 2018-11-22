RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Cynthia Brown lives by a mantra.

"It's better to give than to always receive," she said.

Brown works two jobs as a nurse and cashier at a Food Lion on Louisburg Road in Raleigh while raising her son, Nicholas.

"I grew up struggling," she said. "I didn't always have, and my mother, she made sure her kids always had."

This week, she and her son put that meaning into action at Food Lion stores across Raleigh, putting away $1,000 to feed 18 families.

"(I) just stood in line, put my credit card in and just paid for it," Brown said. "Some cried. Everybody thanked me. (They were) super overwhelmed about their situation."

For Brown, it's an opportunity to help not only other families, but also her son.

"I wanted to teach my son that it's not always about receiving, sometimes you have to give," she said. "At this time of the year, there's other people struggling that just don't have it."

Brown's mother, Cynthia Stanly, said she's proud of her daughter and hopes to see her mission continue, after teaching her years ago.

"Time out here is going to be hard, and when time gets hard, there's going to be people in need," Stanly said. "I want you all to go out here and help people that can't help themselves."

Brown's willing to help in any way she can, as she hopes to see others pay it forward.

"I would do it all over again," Brown said. "You just wouldn't know the smile that you would put on someone's face. The joy you would put on someone's heart, and the happiness that you would put in someone's child's heart."

Brown said she wants to continue helping others by donating items to children later this holiday season.

© Exclusive to WFMY