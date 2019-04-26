RALEIGH, N.C. — RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - The Raleigh police officer who was shot in the line of duty in January has been released from the hospital.

Officer Charles Ainsworth was shot multiple times - including in the neck - as he responded to a suspicious vehicle call in the area of Schaub Drive and Teakwood Place, police said.

He has since been recovering at WakeMed.

On Friday, Raleigh police tweeted that Ainsworth has been released from the hospital.

"We are pleased to report that @raleighpolice Officer Charles Ainsworth was released from the hospital this morning. We appreciate the immense outpouring of love, support, well wishes, and words of encouragement from the community."

Four people have been arrested in connection with the shooting, but only one, Cedric Kearney, 24, of Henderson, is charged with shooting Ainsworth, court documents show.

A report released by the police department a week after the shooting provided new details on what transpired before and after the shooting.

The report, released Wednesday afternoon, says Senior Officer B.A. Halpin and Ainsworth responded to the 911 call and parked their vehicles "some distance away" from where the 911 caller said the suspicious vehicle was located.

The officers then approached on foot and neared the 1200 block of Teakwood Place.

At that point, Halpin saw two men who appeared to be breaking into a vehicle, the report says.

Halpin gave the suspects verbal commands to show their hands. The report says one of the suspects, Antonio Dequan Fletcher, complied.

The second suspect, Kearney, turned away from Halpin and encountered Ainsworth.

Kearney then shot Ainsworth multiple times at close range, the report says.

Kearney then fired shots at Halpin but missed.

The suspect ran from the scene as Halpin fired a service weapon at Kearney - missing the suspect, the report states.

"He did an outstanding job of doing what he needed to do," said Eugene Weeks with the Raleigh Citizens Advisory Council.

Halpin then called for emergency services and detained Fletcher as he began to give Ainsworth aid.

"Very admirable that he was able to do that under the circumstances, considering his partner had just been shot," said John Hinshaw with the Raleigh Citizens Advisory Council.

Responding Raleigh officers put Ainsworth in the back of a patrol vehicle to transport him to WakeMed.

Ainsworth was later transferred to an ambulance.

Kearney was later found hiding in a storage shed off Wendy Lane.

Kearney is charged with attempted murder, assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Fletcher, 21, of Cary, is charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

According to authorities, Fletcher and Kearney stole a man's car, phone and wallet and then threatened him with a handgun.

Before stealing the car and the shooting of Ainsworth occurred, a Holly Springs home was broken into and six guns were stolen, officials said.

Court documents say the victim of the break-in told investigators that Amonie Fletcher, sister of Antonio Fletcher, was an acquaintance and she had a key to the home.

Amonie Fletcher, along with her brother, was present when Ainsworth was shot. Sherry Richmond, who court documents say was Kearney's girlfriend, was also present.

During the investigation, Richmond admitted to luring the owner of a Dodge Dart to Schaub Drive using a dating app, document show.

Kearney stole the Dodge Dart from the owner on Schaub Drive by threatening him with a pistol.

A 911 call made from the area of Teakwood Place and Schaub Drive reported a suspicious vehicle in the area. It was shortly after that that Ainsworth was shot.