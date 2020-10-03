RALEIGH, N.C. — A school in Raleigh will be closed until further notice after a parent of a student tested positive for the coronavirus.

WNCN reports, Trinity Academy in Raleigh closed and canceled all activities scheduled for Tuesday. A note was sent to alert parents and staff, about the parent who tested positive for the virus. The parent is following the CDC guidelines and is quarantined at home.

The station reported students are being quarantined out of caution.

“Parents should be concerned but not panic,” said Albert Cagodan to WNCN.

“We have to keep this in perspective on of the reasons we know so much about it is because technology allows us to reach the world.”

The school has been in contact with the Wake County Health Department and was advised that the risk for students is low, and they were not required to close schools.

Administrators decided to do so anyway in an effort to find how to handle the situation moving forward.

“The health and safety of our families is a top priority,” Head of School Timothy Bridges said. “The purpose of this closure is to allow time for our staff to gather information, consult with healthcare professionals, and implement plans that will work well for our community.”

All school activities have been canceled for the day.

