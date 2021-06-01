Rallies against deputy-involved killing of Andrew Brown Jr. set for Greensboro, Winston-Salem, several NC cities

The faith leaders spearheading the multi-city rallies are demanding truth and accountability for the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Rallies against the deputy-involved shooting of an unarmed Black man in Elizabeth City are set to be held in various North Carolina cities. The Tuesday afternoon rallies are being organized by Repairers of the Breach, the North Carolina Council of Churches, and B.R.I.D.G.E.

The groups said they want accountability following the April 21 shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. by Pasquotank County deputies. According to documents, 42-year-old Brown, a father of seven, was shot in the back of the head by the deputies who went to serve search and arrest warrants for non-violent drug-related offenses.

Repairers of the Breach said in a news release that the rallies are scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday. They will be held in Asheville, Charlotte, Elizabeth City, Fayetteville, Greensboro, Raleigh, Wilmington, and Winston-Salem.

Rev. Dr. Jennifer Copeland, executive director of N.C. Council of Churches will attend the rally in Raleigh. Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman, past president of N.C. Council of Churches and executive director of B.R.I.D.G.E. will attend the Greensboro rally. Stephen Roach Knight, internal affairs manager for Repairers of the Breach, will speak at the Asheville rally.