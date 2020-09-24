Planned rallies for Breonna Taylor in the Triad

There will be a march in Greensboro, and a rally in Winston-Salem for Breonna Taylor Thursday night.

No officers were directly charged in Breonna Taylor's death.

In response, there is a planned march in Greensboro Thursday night.

The organization Greensboro Rising posted information on social media about a planned march for Taylor at 7 p.m.

According to the post the march will start at Governmental Plaza, 110 S Greene Street.

In Winston-Salem, a rally has been organized at Winston Square Park starting at 6:45 p.m.

The organizations Hate Out of Winston and the Triad Abolition Project planned this rally.