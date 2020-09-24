x
Planned rallies for Breonna Taylor in the Triad

There will be a march in Greensboro, and a rally in Winston-Salem for Breonna Taylor Thursday night.
Credit: Hate Out of Winston

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On Wednesday, Sept. 23, a Jefferson County grand jury announced its decision in the Breonna Taylor case. Shortly after, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron shared the results of his team's investigation into Taylor's death. 

No officers were directly charged in Breonna Taylor's death.

In response, there is a planned march in Greensboro Thursday night. 

The organization Greensboro Rising posted information on social media about a planned march for Taylor at 7 p.m.

Credit: Greensboro Rising

According to the post the march will start at Governmental Plaza, 110 S Greene Street. 

In Winston-Salem, a rally has been organized at Winston Square Park starting at 6:45 p.m.

Credit: Triad Abolition Project

The organizations Hate Out of Winston and the Triad Abolition Project planned this rally.

WFMY News 2 is working to gather more information.