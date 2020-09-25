March held in honor of Breonna Taylor in downtown Greensboro

The event began at Governmental Plaza then attendees hit the streets marching for justice.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A march was held in downtown Greensboro in honor of Breonna Taylor Thursday. The event began at Governmental Plaza then took to the streets.

No officers were directly charged in Taylor's death.

In response, many protests, rallies, and marches have broken out across the country including right here in the Triad.

According to WFMY News 2 reporter Jessica Winters, police blocked off downtown streets as protesters began to march.

About 200 people turned out to march in honor of Taylor.

More protests are also planned in the Triad.

Greensboro Police continue to block off downtown streets as people march. Right now we’re on E Friendly and N Elm @WFMY pic.twitter.com/PkUoydkvnd — Jessica Winters (@JessWintersTV) September 25, 2020

Walking down Greene Street with marchers @WFMY pic.twitter.com/lMXHQNQPr2 — Jessica Winters (@JessWintersTV) September 25, 2020