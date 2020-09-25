March held in honor of Breonna Taylor in downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A march was held in downtown Greensboro in honor of Breonna Taylor Thursday. The event began at Governmental Plaza then took to the streets.
On Wednesday, a Jefferson County grand jury announced its decision in the Breonna Taylor case. Shortly after, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron shared the results of his team's investigation into Taylor's death.
No officers were directly charged in Taylor's death.
In response, many protests, rallies, and marches have broken out across the country including right here in the Triad.
According to WFMY News 2 reporter Jessica Winters, police blocked off downtown streets as protesters began to march.
About 200 people turned out to march in honor of Taylor.
More protests are also planned in the Triad.