Group to hold rally in support of Guilford County Schools

The Guilford County Anti-Racism Alliance is planning to hold the rally Tuesday ahead of the scheduled Board of Education meeting.

A group of Guilford County residents will hold a rally Tuesday in support of Guilford County Schools.

The rally is organized by the Guilford County Anti-Racism Alliance, a group that describes itself as "a multi-racial collective of residents who have rallied in support of a public education agenda that address justice, fairness and truth and supports all children."

According to a press release from the group, the rally will be for the support of public education, support of school bonds to improve schools, support of anti-bullying in education, truth in education, and support of educators.

"At a time when school boards across the country have been targeted as the battleground for political divisiveness, this group is seeking to unite the community around a common concern for the support, success and advancement of all children," the group said in a press release.

The rally will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Guilford County Schools Administrative Offices in Greensboro.

The pandemic has sparked strong discussions around school policies, specifically around COVID-19 protocols. In February, Guilford County Schools lifted their mask mandate.

GCS is also working to fix several run-down facilities throughout the county. District officials said they will need a total of $2 billion, including rebuilding 22 schools and fully renovating 19 others. Voters already approved $300 million, which will cover the first eight schools.